Heavy rain causes flash flood warning, York Revs game canceled

The rain Sunday continues in York County.

As a result of heavy rainfall, a flash flood warning has been issued. The alert is from 2:30 p.m. through 4:30 p.m. Sunday and covers parts of York, Dauphin and Cumberland counties, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition to this flash flood warning, the earlier flood watch remains in place. The flood watch will remain in effect through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding is possible, especially in areas with low-lying streams and flood-prone locations, the weather service announced. Flooding could also heavily affect urban areas or places with poor drainage, according to the weather service.

Power outages were being reported in Springettsbury and Windsor townships, according to Met-Ed, and York County 911 had several postings of hazardous road conditions by 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

As a result of heavy rainfall and flooding, outdoor scheduled events have been postponed. This includes the scheduled York Revolution baseball game against the Lexington Counter Clocks.

MORE:Beware on the roads: Flood watch issued for York County Sunday

MORE:Man in critical condition after York City shooting

Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2023.

Exchanges can be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling the ticket office at 717-801-4487.

The heavy rain should clear up by Monday, which is expected to be cloudy and humid, according to AccuWeather.