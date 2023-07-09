Beware on the roads: Flood watch issued for York County Sunday

Beware of flash flooding on roadways if you're going out Sunday, as a flood watch has been issued for most of the day in York County.

The flood watch will be in place for York County from noon through this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Excessive flooding is possible, especially in areas with low-lying streams and flood-prone locations. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with the forecast Sunday, the weather service announced.

Flooding could also heavily affect urban areas or places with poor drainage, according to the weather service.

The heavy rain should clear up by Monday, which is expected to be cloudy and humid, according to AccuWeather.

In addition to York, these counties are also under a flood watch: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union.