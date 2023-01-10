Code Orange air quality action day declared in York County: What it means for you

A Code Orange air quality action day has been declared Wednesday for the Susquehanna Valley area — including York County — the state Department of Environmental Protection announced on Tuesday.

Light wind Wednesday morning — associated with an area of high pressure — will contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range, according to a news release.

The Code Orange range, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people.

On an air quality action day, young children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, including asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.

Residents within the Code Orange air quality action day area are encouraged to help reduce air pollution by: