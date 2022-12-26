Following winter storm, what can York County expect this week?

Following a brutally cold Christmas weekend, York County residents can finally rejoice: warmer weather is on the way.

Subzero temperatures will give way for warmer climates in south central Pennsylvania. As early as Wednesday, daytime temperatures will see a high of 47 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures will continue to climb steadily through the end of the week, with temperatures in the 50s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures will reach a high of 60, accompanied by a light drizzle, according to AccuWeather.

While York residents can expect warmer temperatures during the day, nighttime temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-to-low 30s.

Many small towns in the United States are still recovering after winter winds and snow rocked the northeast.

As of Monday, the storm has killed at least 34 people across the U.S. and is expected to claim more lives after trapping people inside houses and knocking out power. The extreme storm stretched all the way up from the Great Lakes near Canada to the border with Mexico, according to Associated Press.

While other residents across the United States might be getting their plows and shovels ready, York County residents can expect mild weather this week.

Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the week, with some rain toward the weekend, according to AccuWeather.