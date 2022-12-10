Snow chances diminished this weekend, but could fall later this week
Chances of snow flurries this weekend in York County have diminished, but later in the week there could be some white stuff falling.
After a high of 42 Saturday with clouds increasing Saturday night, there is a 40% chance of precipitation but no snow mentioned in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service in State College. A low temperature of 33 degrees is forecast, with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation predicted.
Sunday there is a 60% chance of rain with a high near 43. New rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Sunday night’s low temperature will be near 33 degrees.
Here is the outlook for the work week:
Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 41. A north wind will blow around 9 mph.
Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: There is a 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Thursday: Rain and snow are likely. There is a 70% chance of precipitation with a high near 39.
Thursday night: Rain is likely, with an 60% chance of it happening. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Friday: There will be a 30% chance of rain with a high near 39.