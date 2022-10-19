Stay warm! Freeze warning issued for York County

Stay warm, York County: A freeze warning has been issued for the region by the National Weather Service.

The warning, covering 19 counties including York, is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. With temperatures below 30 expected, this will likely result in the end of the gardening season.

Gardeners should take preventative measures now by taking in any potted plants and caring for crops, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures Wednesday night will drop as low as 33 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Thursday night will be similar, with nighttime lows of 32 degrees.