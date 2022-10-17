Time to turn the furnace on: Temps could drop below freezing in York County this week

Turn up the heat and get under some blankets; temperatures in York County this week will drop to near freezing at night this week, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Throughout the week, temperatures at night will drop into the mid- to low-30s. During the day, meanwhile, temperatures will sit around the mid-50s, said meteorologist Bill Gartner.

"Certainly some cooler weather, but you know, we're getting into late October with it being almost Halloween," Gartner said. "This is pretty normal for this time of year."

Although temperatures will be on the cooler side, York County residents can expect to see sunshine throughout the week with no major storm systems at play, Gartner said.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise slightly, with highs in the mid-60s and lows into the mid-40s at night, according to AccuWeather.

So far this fall season, there have been no overnight freezes or frosts in the York County area, Gartner said.