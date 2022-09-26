Sunshine returns after stormy Sunday in York County

Staff report

After a stormy Sunday, central Pennsylvania will see a long stretch of sunny days this week.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for at least five days of dry and relatively sunny conditions.

Some wind gusts up to 28 mph are possible on Monday, the NWS said, with gusts up to 23 mph to come on Tuesday. There's also a chance that rain will return next weekend.

Here's the full forecast for the week:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.