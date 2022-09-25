Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to start around 1 p.m., according to AccuWeather.

Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds, according to AccuWeather.

Other Pennsylvania counties under the watch are Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry.

