Flooding, damaging winds possible as severe weather sweeps across York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The alert, which is in effect until 10 p.m., includes all of central and eastern Pennsylvania, including York, Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties.

Heavy thunderstorms and rain are expected later Monday afternoon, according to AccuWeather.

Storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds, according to AccuWeather.

