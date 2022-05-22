Hail possible with afternoon thunderstorms in York County

Hail is possible in York County on Sunday after a severe thunderstorm watch was announced for the area, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The hazardous weather alert covers central Pennsylvania and will be in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday.

"Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter are possible from the mid afternoon through early evening hours today," the NWS announced.

Some places could receive an inch of rain in 30 minutes from the storms, the NWS said.

