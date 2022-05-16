Hail, tornadoes possible during storms in York County on Monday
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.
The hazardous weather alert covers central Pennsylvania and will be in effect until 2 p.m. Monday.
Severe thunderstorms with winds of 60 mph and hail are probable late this morning through the mid afternoon hours, according to NWS.
A few tornadoes are also possible.
