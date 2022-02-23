How much snow could York County see this week?

Just when you thought you were out of winter... winter pulls you back in.

Such is the case this week as one more blast of wintry weather — and possible snow accumulation — is expected beginning Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

For now, both the NWS and AccuWeather are calling for less than an inch of snow in York County, although the storm is expected to bring mix of rain, sleet and snow.

More:Rodent infestation temporarily closes York-area Family Dollar amid larger outbreak

More:Steelers' standard under Mike Tomlin has been lowered

More:3G network shutdown starts Tuesday with AT&T: Will your phone still work?

Here’s the forecast:

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., followed a chance of rain, snow, and sleet. A high is expected near 34 with a north wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night

Rain, freezing rain and sleet are expected before 1 a.m., then rain or freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., followed by just rain. Low around 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday

Rain, mainly before 11 a.m. High near 45. Southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.