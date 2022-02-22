Weather alert: More snow on the way for York County, oh yay!

It's beginning to look like ... there's no sign of relief from snow for York County.

More of the white stuff is headed to the region later this week, according to the National Weather Service, starting with a mix of rain, sleet and snow expected Thursday.

There will be a chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., turning to mostly snow until 1 p.m. Afterward, sleet will join the wintry mix in the afternoon Thursday.

AccuWeather and the weather service are in agreement about accumulation, with both calling for less than half an inch on Thursday — although that could change quickly.

Things will stay wet Friday, with more rain in the morning, according to the weather service. Friday's high is expected to be 45, with a low of 25.

Here's what you can expect over the next few days:

Tonight: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 57. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 10 a.m. Cloudy through midmorning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature rising to near 61 by 10 a.m., then falling to around 52 during the remainder of the day. Southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A chance of snow before 1 p.m., then a chance of rain, snow and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Rain, snow and sleet before 1 a.m., then rain, freezing rain and sleet between 1 and 4 a.m., then rain or freezing rain after 4 a.m. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Rain before 1 p.m. High near 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.