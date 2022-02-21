Sunny and warm gives way to a wintry mix for York later in the week

After a sunny Presidents Day holiday on Monday, a wintry mix could be in store for York County toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The area will see highs near 60 Monday and Tuesday, but Monday's sun will give way to rain and gusty winds on Tuesday, the forecast says. Wednesday will continue warm and cloudy, with a high of 65.

And then winter is predicted to its presence known again.

Starting Wednesday night, the chance of rain and snow is 30% as temperatures drop below freezing.

Things will pick up Thursday as rain, snow and sleet enter the region, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a chance of rain and snow before 7 a.m., turning to mostly snow until 1 p.m. Afterward, sleet will join the wintry mix in the afternoon Thursday.

Rain and sleet turn into rain after 1 a.m. with the chance of precipitation at 100%.

Thursday's high will be 38 and the low 32, according to the NWS.

Things will stay wet Friday, with more rain in the morning, according to the National Weather Service. Friday's high will be 47 with a low of 21.

