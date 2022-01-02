Cold blast and possibly snow to hit York County overnight

The first snow of the new year could come very soon, along with a blast of cold air.

Snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in about an inch of snow, according to AccuWeather.

Flurries should stop by 5 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures will drop from a high of 60 on Sunday to a high of 32 and low of 20 on Monday, AccuWeather reported.

By Tuesday, the weather should clear up with sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees.

