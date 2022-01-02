Cold blast and possibly snow to hit York County overnight

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

The first snow of the new year could come very soon, along with a blast of cold air.

Snow is expected Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in about an inch of snow, according to AccuWeather.

Flurries should stop by 5 a.m. Monday.

Temperatures will drop from a high of 60 on Sunday to a high of 32 and low of 20 on Monday, AccuWeather reported.

By Tuesday, the weather should clear up with sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees. 

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at  @tina_locurto. Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Marc Unger of York City walks past the fencing outside Christ Lutheran Church on South George Street in York Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. He was heading out for some lunch as flurries continued to fall in the area. Bill Kalina photo