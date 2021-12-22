It's beginning to look a lot like ... a rainy Christmas for York County

Don't expect a white Christmas this year, York County.

Mild temperatures and showers are expected for Friday and Saturday, according to Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with National Weather Service in State College.

"It's looking like a relatively mild Christmas weekend is in store," he said.

York County could see one round of showers Friday night and another bout Saturday evening.

On Christmas day, the lower Susquehanna region will be damp with partly cloudy skies, Evanego said.

Temperatures this weekend will stay in the low 50s in the day and high 30s at night.

The rain should taper off by Sunday, Evanego added.

“If you're traveling north or east in the area, there could be a wintery mix so you could encounter some ice or snow," he said. “The main story is it’ll be a mild and fairly cloudy Christmas but improving by Sunday."

