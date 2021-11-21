What kind of weather can York County expect this Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving weekend in York County will be relatively dry, with little chance for precipitation on Turkey Day or Black Friday, according to a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Thursday will stay dry through the evening, though the forecast for Friday can't rule out a shower or snow flurry, said meteorologist Michael Colbert.

“It doesn't look like a big storm by any means," Colbert said, adding that there's a 20% chance of precipitation Friday morning.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving should also be mostly clear or sunny, with highs in the upper 40s and lows dipping into the 20s through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind chills will drop considerably over the week, too, with wind gusts reaching 20 to 30 mph Monday and Tuesday.

Despite temperatures in the mid- to upper-30s next weekend, chilling air won't drop low enough for any rain to freeze over, Colbert said.

“I'd say just keep an eye on the forecast mainly for Thursday evening," Colbert said. "Just to keep an eye on the timing of that rain if it changes — for anybody who might commute back Thursday night."

