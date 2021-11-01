Freezing weather and even possibility of snow this week for York County

Plants and crops are in danger as temperatures could dip below freezing Tuesday. There's also a chance of some snowflakes mixed with rain later this week.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch from late Tuesday through Wednesday morning for a large section of central Pennsylvania, including York, Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland and Adams counties.

Temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees and as low as 29 degrees in some rural valley areas.

"Take protective measures now, as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation," the weather service said. "Potted plants should be brought inside."

The weather is also expected to mark the end of the growing season. Crops could be killed by the cold, according to the weather service.

Here's a weeklong weather outlook for the York area:

Monday: High near 58, low near 43. Sunny conditions during the day turning cloudy at night.

