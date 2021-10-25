Severe thunderstorms, hail coming to York County tonight

York County could experience severe thunderstorms later today.

The National Weather Service is predicting possible severe weather late Monday into Tuesday morning.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail are possible," the NWS reported.

A forecast for York City predicts an 80 percent chance of rain with a possible thunderstorm before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Here's a local weather outlook for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: High near 63, low near 52. 60 percent chance of rain before 2 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 25 mph. 30 percent chance of more rain before 8 p.m.

Wednesday: High near 66, low near 45. Partly sunny with wind gusts up to 23 mph. Mostly clear at nighttime.

Thursday: High near 64, low near 51. Partly sunny at day turning to cloudy at night.

Friday: High near 59, low near 50. 90 percent chance of showers during the day, with a 60 percent chance of more rain at night.

Saturday: High near 61, low near 49. Mostly cloudy with 50 percent chance of showers during the day.

