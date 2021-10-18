Why is it so warm? A meteorologist explains the unusual October weather

Temperatures in York County have been unusually warm for this time of year, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, with positively balmy weather forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

“It's been warm the last couple of weeks," NWS meteorologist Bill Gartner said. "We haven’t had a cool system come through."

Typically at this time in October, temperatures usually fall in the high 60s with lows in the 40s, Gartner said. A frontal system coming through Friday should cool things down considerably for the weekend.

Higher temperatures this week are in part due to a high pressure system spreading across the south up through New England — calling for more sunshine and warmer weather.

Recent rain and snowstorms on the West Coast created the high pressure system, Gartner said. Though high pressure systems can be cold or warm, weather systems that originate in the south typically produce warmer temperatures.

But cooler weather should be coming York County's way soon.

“By Friday into Saturday, temperatures will be closer to normal," he said.

Here's a look at what's in store for the week ahead:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

