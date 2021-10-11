Looking forward to crisp fall weather? You may have to wait...

Expecting that cool fall weather this week? You'll have to wait a little longer, meteorologists say.

Temperatures in the mid-to-high 70s, possibly even breaching the 80s, are forecast in the York area this week.

"The warm weather will continue for much of the upcoming week, but there does look to be a cool down next weekend," the State College National Weather Service office tweeted. "Expect generally dry weather through Thursday, perhaps a few showers on Friday, then a better chance for rain Saturday as a cold front moves through."

So, keep those knit sweaters in the attic for another week. You won't need them... yet.

Here's a day-by-day forecast for the York area:

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High near 73, low near 57.

Mostly cloudy. High near 73, low near 57. Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High near 74, low near 60.

Mostly cloudy. High near 74, low near 60. Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High near 79, low near 56.

Mostly sunny. High near 79, low near 56. Thursday: Mostly sunny. High near 79, low near 61.

Mostly sunny. High near 79, low near 61. Friday: Mostly sunny. High near 82, low near 62.

Mostly sunny. High near 82, low near 62. Saturday: Mostly sunny with 50% chance of showers. High near 78, low near 54.

Mostly sunny with 50% chance of showers. High near 78, low near 54. Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 69.

Like what you're reading? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.