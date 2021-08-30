How will Hurricane Ida impact Pennsylvania this week?

Flooding will be the greatest danger as the remnants of Hurricane Ida cut a path through central Pennsylvania this week.

Meteorologists predict heavy downpours will hit the region starting Wednesday morning and continuing into Thursday — with the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, according to Steve Travis, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

“By the time it gets up here, it’ll be weakened and certainly won’t be a hurricane or tropical storm by our neck of the woods,” Travis said. “But it will be a rain maker.”

More:Ida brings threat of flooding as it moves toward central Pa.

In response to heavy rain, the National Weather Service has already issued a flash flood watch for York County that is in effect from Wednesday to Thursday morning.

An average of 3 to 4 inches of rain will fall within the 24-hour period, with some areas near streams reaching 5 to 6 inches of rain, Travis added.

Heavy wind shouldn’t be a factor in the weather, since the storm will be weaker by the time it reaches York County.

“People should get ready for the potential for some flooding,” Travis said, adding that York County residents who live near storm drains should check now and get rid of leaves and grass stuck inside.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich on Monday also addressed Hurricane Ida and the impending Wednesday storm.

Given the recent flooding in York City due to rain, Helfrich urged residents to clean up yards, securely storing items that can float away, and to keep stormwater drains clear in order to keep flooding to a minimum.

“Please look around the neighborhood,” Helfrich said. “If there are leaves and trash or anything in the stormwater drain — if you have the ability and inclination — please clean that up.”

If an individual cannot clean it up, Helfrich said to call York City at 717-849-2221.

“We’re trying to keep the flooding to a minimum, but we have to have those storm drains open to make sure the water has somewhere to go,” Helfrich said.

