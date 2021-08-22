Flooding possible throughout York County on Sunday afternoon, NWS warns

A flood advisory was issued Sunday afternoon for south central Pennsylvania — including York County, according to the National Weather Service.

An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m. due to heavy rain that could cause flooding in urban settings and near streams.

Flooding is most likely in the central part of the county, including York City and the surrounding municipalities, Dover Township, Hallam, Mount Wolf, Yoe, York Township and more, according to the NWS.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the National Weather Service warned. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."

