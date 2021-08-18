York, Adams counties under tornado warning

Staff reports

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for York and Adams Counties Wednesday afternoon.

The warning is for northeastern Adams County and west-central York County and runs through 4 p.m. today, the weather service said. The warning comes after a severe thunderstorm formed over New Oxford, moving northeast.

If a tornado forms here's what you should do, according to the weather service:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.

Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Flash flooding is also possible during the storm.

Appreciate local reporting? Consider subscribing to support The York Dispatch.