Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fred brings flood risk to York County

Staff reports

The National Weather Service says a downpour of rain could lead to flooding in areas of Pennsylvania, including York County.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms starting Tuesday afternoon might lead to flooding in areas across eastern Pennsylvania, the weather service said. The threat of flooding could also continue later into the week; Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected in the York area on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred may bring additional heavy downpours and the threat of localized flooding on Wednesday," a notice from the weather service states.

Tropical Storm Fred is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle today and will bring heavy rain and flash flooding across the eastern Ohio Valley, Appalachians and mid-Atlantic regions, according to the weather service.

