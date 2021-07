A tornado watch was issued for several Pennsylvania counties, including York, the National Weather Service announced Thursday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes are forecast for York County between noon and 8 p.m., according to the alert.

The tornado watch is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday.

