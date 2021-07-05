Heat advisory: It will feel like it's over 100 degrees in York County on Tuesday

A heat advisory will be in effect for York County on Tuesday as heat indexes are expected to reach into the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, as heat index values of 100 or higher are predicted, according to the alert.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," the weather service said in a news release.

Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.

Additionally, those working outdoors should take frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location," the National Weather Service announced. "Heat stroke is an emergency."

