York County under severe thunderstorm warning

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for York County on Thursday.

The warning lasts through 1:15 p.m. Thursday for these areas: York, Weigelstown, Shiloh, West York, Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Dover, York Springs, Franklintown, Lewisberry, Wellsville, Idaville, Gardners, Newberrytown and Ski Roundtop Ski Area.

"The heavy rain may cause flooding of poor drainage areas and some small streams," a notice from the weather service states. "Isolated occurrences of brief strong wind gusts are also possible."

The warning also covers parts of Adams and Cumberland counties.