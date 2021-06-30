Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch in York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The hazardous weather alert covers central Pennsylvania and will be in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain averaging roughly 1 to 2 inches is predicted with the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding is possible where several thunderstorms travel over the same location, the alert added.

