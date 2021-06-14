Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch for York County on Monday

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The weather alert, which covers 17 central Pennsylvania counties including York, will be in effect until 9 p.m. Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

"Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain," the NWS said in a forecast alert.

Other counties included in the severe thunderstorm watch include Adams and Lancaster counties.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.