Heat wave expected in York County this week

Temperatures in the next few days will heat up for York County, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat wave in York County starting Sunday and lasting to mid-week will skyrocket temperatures into the 90s, with a heat index of 94 or 95 degrees, said meteorologist Amanda Wagner.

"Temperatures are a little bit above normal," she said, adding that this heat wave is roughly 10 to 14 degrees above normal temperatures for June.

Though York County residents will feel the heat in the next few days, temperatures should return to normal by the weekend, falling into the 70s.

Along with the heat wave, Wagner said residents should expect showers and a couple of thunderstorms as a result of the high humidity.

"Even though it might not be above 90 degrees outside, with the dew point it feels a lot hotter with the humidity," Wagner said. "If people are going outside make sure they are staying hydrated and taking breaks."

As a result of the hot weather, some municipalities are taking action — including York City.

Monday collections in York City will start one hour earlier at 5 a.m., according to a news release.

"Physical labor during extreme heat poses increased risk to outdoor workers who must protect themselves against sun and heat exposure," the release states. "Hot temperatures often result in heat-related illness like heat exhaustion or heat stroke."

Due to this change, residents must place all items for collection after 5 p.m. on Sunday and no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

