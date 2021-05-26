Weather alert: Severe thunderstorm watch in York County

York County is under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday, according to an alert from the National Weather Service.

The hazardous weather alert covers central Pennsylvania and will be in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start after 2 p.m. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, according to NWS.

