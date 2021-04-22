Weather alert: York County under freeze warning for second night in a row

York County is once again expected to reach sub-freezing temperatures as the National Weather Service issues a freeze warning for the second day in a row.

A freeze warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday across central Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures as low as 32 are forecast for overnight into Friday morning, with wind gusts as high as 24 mph, according to the NWS.

"Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation," the warning states. "Potted plants should be brought inside."

Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 63, according to the forecast.

Rain is expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 67 both days.

