Weather service: High fire risk in York County on Sunday

York County is under a red flag warning until Sunday night as conditions increase the risk of fire in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning covers southcentral Pennsylvania, which could see winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts of up to 35 mph. Humidity could be as low as 20%.

The high on Sunday is expected to be 55, with a low of 24 Sunday night.

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds are expected to combine, producing an increased risk of fire, according to the NWS.

"Critical fire weather conditions possible. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the warning states. "Prescribed burns may get out of control. Outdoor burning is not recommended."

