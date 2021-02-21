York County under winter weather advisory Monday

York County is under a winter weather advisory from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

Residents should expect to see total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and wind gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict heavy snow, falling around 1 inch per hour, during the late morning and afternoon.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory states. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

The winter weather advisory also includes Dauphin, Lebanon and Lancaster counties.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.