Sick of snow? Forecasters predict several winter storms in York County this week

York County residents should keep the shovels and snow blowers out, as forecasters are anticipating a "busy" storm track this week with several snow systems passing through.

Snowstorms throughout the week could culminate in half a foot of snow, according to Thomas Kines, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.

The first of the storms was expected to reach York County late Monday night into early Tuesday morning but not bring much snow with it.

While it was expected to produce less than an inch of accumulation, the following snowstorms could bring more snow to York County, said Greg DeVoire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Wednesday night and Thursday could see several inches of snow, ending in a little bit of a freezing drizzle by late Thursday morning," DeVoire said.

Currently, AccuWeather predicts between 4 and 8 inches of snow from Wednesday's storm, Kines said.

"That one will probably cause more problems than the one (Monday night)," Kines said, adding that Wednesday's storm also could turn to a freezing drizzle.

Southern York County will likely see more sleet and freezing rain during that storm, he added.

Toward the end of Friday into the weekend, another snowstorm is expected to reach York County, though both DeVoire and Kines said it's too early to predict when it will begin and how much snow could fall.

"Who knows what could happen later in the weekend and how that could raise the totals?" Kines said.

Though forecasters said it's hard to predict how the snow will affect roadways, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is monitoring the weather and planning accordingly, said spokesperson Dave Thompson.

"We’ll have a better idea (Tuesday) how things will play out," Thompson said via email. "Whatever happens, we’ll have crews and equipment out handling any precipitation we get."

This week's expected snowfall follows a storm last week that dropped nearly a foot of snow on some parts of York County.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.