York County municipalities declare snow emergencies, school districts go remote
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Several York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies and school districts have canceled in-person classes for the two-day snowstorm hitting Pennsylvania.
Light snow began Sunday morning and is expected to continue through Monday, accumulating 8 to 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which declared a winter storm warning until Tuesday.
The warning said hazardous conditions could make travel difficult through Monday evening.
In response, several municipalities have declared emergency snow declarations:
- Conewago Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- East Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Hallam borough: noon Sunday to 12 p.m. Tuesday
- Hanover: noon Sunday until further notice
- Hellam Township: 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday
- Hopewell Township: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday
- Loganville borough: 3 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday
- Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- Mount Wolf: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- North York: 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday
- Shrewsbury borough: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday
- Springettsbury Township: 6 p.m. Sunday, no ending time announced
- West York: noon Sunday, no ending time announced
Here are the districts that have closed:
- Central York School District: closed Monday with remote learning
- Northeastern School District: closed Monday with remote learning
- Red Lion Area School District: Closed Monday and Tuesday with remote learning
