York County municipalities declare snow emergencies, school districts go remote

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
Winter storm weather in York County, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Several York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies and school districts have canceled in-person classes for the two-day snowstorm hitting Pennsylvania. 

Light snow began Sunday morning and is expected to continue through Monday, accumulating 8 to 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which declared a winter storm warning until Tuesday.

The warning said hazardous conditions could make travel difficult through Monday evening.

In response, several municipalities have declared emergency snow declarations:

  • Conewago Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • East Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Hallam borough: noon Sunday to 12 p.m. Tuesday
  • Hanover: noon Sunday until further notice
  • Hellam Township: 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday
  • Hopewell Township: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday
  • Loganville borough: 3 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday
  • Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Mount Wolf: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • North York: 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday
  • Shrewsbury borough: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday 
  • Springettsbury Township: 6 p.m. Sunday, no ending time announced
  • West York: noon Sunday, no ending time announced

Here are the districts that have closed:

  • Central York School District: closed Monday with remote learning
  • Northeastern School District: closed Monday with remote learning
  • Red Lion Area School District: Closed Monday and Tuesday with remote learning 

Check back later for more updates.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.