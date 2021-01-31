York County municipalities declare snow emergencies, school districts go remote

Several York County municipalities have declared snow emergencies and school districts have canceled in-person classes for the two-day snowstorm hitting Pennsylvania.

Light snow began Sunday morning and is expected to continue through Monday, accumulating 8 to 14 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, which declared a winter storm warning until Tuesday.

The warning said hazardous conditions could make travel difficult through Monday evening.

In response, several municipalities have declared emergency snow declarations:

Conewago Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday

East Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Hallam borough: noon Sunday to 12 p.m. Tuesday

Hanover: noon Sunday until further notice

Hellam Township: 7 a.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Tuesday

Hopewell Township: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday

Loganville borough: 3 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday

Manchester Township: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday

Mount Wolf: noon Sunday to 8 p.m. Tuesday

North York: 9 p.m. Saturday to noon Tuesday

Shrewsbury borough: 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday

Springettsbury Township: 6 p.m. Sunday, no ending time announced

West York: noon Sunday, no ending time announced

Here are the districts that have closed:

Central York School District: closed Monday with remote learning

Northeastern School District: closed Monday with remote learning

Red Lion Area School District: Closed Monday and Tuesday with remote learning

Check back later for more updates.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.