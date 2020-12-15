Winter storm warning predicts 12-18 inches of snow for York County on Wednesday

A winter storm warning has been issued from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for much of southcentral Pennsylvania, with a foot or more of snow expected through the area..

The National Weather Service at State College issued the warning Tuesday morning in advance of the snowstorm that is expected to blanket the region

Along with York, the following cities are included: Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg and Lancaster.

Heavy snowfall with an accumulation of 12 to 18 inches and possibly higher amounts locally can be expected, according to NWS.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute," a news release from NWS states.

Bands of heavy snow falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour at times are likely after Wednesday afternoon, according to NWS.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will become hazardous.