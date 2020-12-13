Snow coming to York County: 1-2 inches Monday, 6-10 Wednesday

Early morning and afternoon commuters should expect snowfall Monday resulting in slippery road conditions, but a much larger storm is expected later in the week, according to weather forecasts.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for the York County area.

Wet snow is expected, with accumulations of about 1 to 2 inches, the National Weather Service reported.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the advisory stated. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute."

AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said that Monday's storm will include rain and snow.

"That one, temperatures are going to be very marginal," Kines said. "Right now, we're thinking temperatures will be maybe a couple or few degrees above freezing."

Monday's high is expected to be 41.

Monday's system is a quick moving wave of low pressure that comes from the deep south and slides off the Carolina Coast, according to the meteorologists.

On Wednesday, forecasters predict heavy snow in the York County area, accumulating about 6 to 10 inches in total.

"That's going to be a colder storm. That's going to be snow. And there's going to be a potential for a lot of it," Kines said. "It could be several inches out of that storm. Certainly enough to be shoveling and plowing and all that fun stuff."

Wednesday's high is expected to be 32.

Depending on how much snow the area gets Monday, the storm on Wednesday means the lower Susquehanna valley shall see its first major snowfall heading into Christmas, said Craig Evanego of the National Weather Service.

"Everybody needs to know where their snow shovels are," Kines said.

