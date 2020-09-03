Tornado watch issued for York County

A tornado watch has been issued for several Pennsylvania counties, including York, the National Weather Service announced Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms will overspread York County later Thursday, which could also result in "damaging wind gusts" with the storms.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low, according to the National Weather Service.

