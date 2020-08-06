Flash flood watch issued for York County

A flash flood watch was issued for several counties in central Pennsylvania including York County, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather alert is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday until late in the evening.

Several showers and thunderstorms will pass over areas including York County, which may result in heavy rain and flooding, the National Weather Service said.

"Urban areas and the southern halves of Lancaster and York counties are most at risk for flash flooding," the flash flood watch reads.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

More:Tropical Storm Isaias spares York County, hammers Reading

More:Utz employees rescued stranded motorist from high water during flooding