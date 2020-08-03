Tropical Storm Isaias could bring heavy rain, possible flooding to York County

Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to hit York County by Tuesday and bring flash flooding and heavy gusts of wind with it, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm could drop 2 to 4 inches of rain in York County, while sustained winds could reach up to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph, said Amanda Wagner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"Residents should definitely be prepared, but this is a tropical storm, not a hurricane," Wagner said.

Tropical Storm Isaias largely avoided Florida's coast on Sunday and is now on track to hit the Carolinas on Monday night, according to NPR.

The storm is expected to reach Pennsylvania around 11 p.m. Monday and should pass by Tuesday evening, Wagner said.

With flash flooding warnings in effect until Tuesday night, Wagner said York County residents should try to avoid roadways that are flooded.

"It only takes 12 inches of water to lift a car and move it," Wagner said.

Residents can prepare by continuing to monitor the weather forecast, since the path of Tropical Storm Isaias can change unexpectedly, she added.

