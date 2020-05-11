. (Photo: Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)

York County is under a frost advisory until Tuesday morning, as temperatures expect to reach as low as 34 degrees, according to Northeastern Area Emergency Management.

The warning will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Frost could kill "sensitive outdoor vegetation" if it's left uncovered, said Northeastern Area Emergency Management.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

