A tornado watch, a wind advisory and severe thunderstorm warning have been issued by the National Weather Service for 37 Pennsylvania counties including York County.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, and the wind advisory will last until 8 p.m. The thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m

Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported.

"Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and brief tornadoes are possible during the late morning or early afternoon," a release from the National Weather Service states. "Locally heavy rain is also possible and could result in isolated minor flooding."

According to First Energy, there are 985 customers without power in York County.

