Monday forecast ... or, 'Darn, aren't those groundhogs good'
York City Elk Lodge members gather on a crisp, February morning to hear Poor Richard's weather predictions. Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring? York Dispatch
Maybe those groundhogs are on to something.
York County can expect temperatures in the mid-50s Monday, a day after Dover Doug, Poor Richard and Punxsutawney Phil "predicted" an early spring.
After flurry weather today, Monday's high is supposed to be near 57, with a low near 42, according to the National Weather Service.
Barry Lambert, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said tomorrow's anticipated high would be roughly 15 degrees "above normal" for this time of year.
