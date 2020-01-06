Buy Photo Canada geese, some banded for research, foreground, forage at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area during the snow goose migration Friday, March 1, 2019. During late winter, tens of thousands of snow geese occupy the area daily. Species of swans, geese and ducks are prevalent during the migration. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County commuters should see no impact from the snow in the forecast Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A light snow is expected to start around 1 p.m. Jan. 7, said David Martin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

Roughly half an inch of snow will accumulate, he added.

Martin said commuters shouldn't be affected while driving, as temperatures will be above freezing, limiting slippery conditions.

"It's a very minor event compared to what could happen this time of year," Martin said. "It should be OK."

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/weather/2020/01/06/weather-alert-snow-york-countys-forecast/2824305001/