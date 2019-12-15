. (Photo: "John A. Pavoncello", "John A. Pavoncello - jpavoncell)

Commuters Monday will see a combination of snow and freezing rain that could cause hazardous road conditions, forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, for mixed precipitation including snow and ice in York County.

Light snow is expected to start around 2 a.m. Monday and transition to snow showers by sunrise, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Aaron Tyburski.

Monday morning commuters can expect to see 1 or 2 inches of snow on the ground.

The icy conditions won't appear until around 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, Tyburski said. The light snow will transition into freezing rain and sleet, he added.

"That would be mainly an issue for rush hour," Tyburski said.

The freezing rain and sleet will shift to rain showers around 8 p.m. Monday.

While showers will continue into the afternoon Tuesday, Dec. 17, forecasters don't expect roads to get icy that day, Tyburski said.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/weather/2019/12/15/weather-alert-snow-freezing-rain-forecast-monday-york/2657499001/