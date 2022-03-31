'A family tradition:' Statewide trout season opens Saturday in Pennsylvania

JOHN RUCOSKY

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat (TNS)

An annual spring tradition begins Saturday with the opening of Pennsylvania's statewide trout season.

The state's Fish and Boat Commission claims it will stock 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling this year.

Stocking began five weeks ago, and roughly 65% of the fish will be released by opening day. The remainder will be stocked from May 10-12.

Approximately 2.2 million rainbow trout, 686,000 brown trout, 293,000 brook trout and 13,000 golden rainbow trout will be offered to anglers. The average stocked fish is 11 inches long and weighs .58 pounds, but approximately 70,000 of them will be large "brood" fish, 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years old, measuring 14 to 20 inches, according to the PFBC. About 70% of these larger fish have been stocked.

In addition to state fish hatcheries, almost 150 cooperative trout nurseries operated by sportsmen's clubs and other groups across the state will add another million or so trout to those numbers.

The PFBC decided to keep an opening day instead of having a year-round season and will continue to hold that opener on the first Saturday of April statewide indefinitely.

Starting Saturday, anglers will be permitted to keep five combined species of trout with a minimum length of seven inches until Labor Day, when it drops to a limit of three fish until late February.

Residents ages 16 to 64 can pick up a license for $22.97, but must also purchase a trout stamp for $9.97. It will cost residents age 65 and older $11.97, plus the trout stamp.