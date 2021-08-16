COVID-19 is common among deer: What you need to know

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Recent reports have shown that deer can develop COVID-19 antibodies.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says the state’s hunters don’t need to be overly concerned.

The Game Commission says there’s no evidence that deer can spread the virus to humans.

Researchers found something surprising: Deer, like humans, develop COVID-19 antibodies.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, however, says there’s no evidence that deer can spread the virus to humans or that humans are at risk of contracting the virus from consuming venison.

Scientists from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus among wild white-tailed deer in Pennsylvania and three other states. That meant that at some point over the past year, these deer were exposed to the COVID-19 virus and formed antibodies as an immune response.

Still, the Game Commission wants the hunters heading afield in the 2021-22 hunting seasons to take the usual precautions when handling their harvests.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

“COVID-19 has affected all of us, and it’s not surprising the recent research that shows deer can develop COVID antibodies has generated interest,” said Game Commission executive director Bryan Burhans in a news release. “But at the same time, there’s nothing to suggest deer hunters or other Pennsylvanians are at risk of contracting COVID from exposure to deer. By taking ordinary precautions when hunting and handling deer, hunters help to reduce any disease risk.”

Bear drags deer across road in grisly scene in Pennsylvania national forest, video shows

PGC recommendations: The Game Commission is recommending that people avoid approaching or coming into contact with wildlife. The commission is also advising hunters and trappers to follow some safety guidelines:

►Do not harvest or attempt to harvest any wildlife that appears sick.

►Keep game meat clean and cool it down as soon after harvest as possible.

►Avoid the backbone and spinal tissue while field dressing and do not consume brain tissue.

►Wear rubber or disposable gloves and do not eat, drink, or smoke while handing and dressing game.

►Always wash your hands and equipment thoroughly after handling and dressing game. Following cleaning with soap and water, further disinfection of equipment can be done by applying a 10% household bleach solution and allowing 10 minutes of contact time. Equipment can then be rinsed with clean water and allowed to air dry.

►Cook all game meat to the appropriate internal temperature as outlined by food safety officials.

►Do not consume raw game meat or blood of wild animals.

Pennsylvania’s first deer seasons are set to begin Sept. 18.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.